BFL Brand Folio brings American tennis footwear brand K-Swiss into India

American tennis shoe brand has made a foray into the Indian market through its brand licensee partner BFL Brand Folio, which plans to open five exclusive stores by the end of this year.

Founded in 1966, is a heritage American tennis brand. became a style statement both on and off the court.

BFL Brand said: "We are planning to expand rapidly in by opening exclusive brand stores, shop-in-shop formats with all the potential Key accounts and in 2019."



Incorporated in 2018, BFL Brand is licensee for K-Swiss Brand for

He further said: "We are planning to open 5 exclusive K-Swiss Brand Stores by the end of December 2019 and also start K-Swiss Business with all potential key accounts by starting 100 shop-in-shops within the same timeline."



It would focus on K-Swiss Tennis Performance range, premium dress sneakers and Gen-K Collection positioning K-Swiss brand as a leading brand in for young aspirational class.

It would be available on leading metro cities and key tier-II towns.

