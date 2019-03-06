JUST IN
BFL Brand Folio brings American tennis footwear brand K-Swiss into India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

American tennis shoe brand K-Swiss has made a foray into the Indian market through its brand licensee partner BFL Brand Folio, which plans to open five exclusive stores by the end of this year.

Founded in 1966, K-Swiss is a heritage American tennis brand. K-Swiss became a style statement both on and off the court.

BFL Brand Folio CEO Kamal Gupta said: "We are planning to expand rapidly in India by opening exclusive brand stores, shop-in-shop formats with all the potential Key accounts and online portals in 2019."

Incorporated in 2018, BFL Brand Folio is licensee for K-Swiss Brand for India.

He further said: "We are planning to open 5 exclusive K-Swiss Brand Stores by the end of December 2019 and also start K-Swiss Business with all potential key accounts by starting 100 shop-in-shops within the same timeline."


It would focus on K-Swiss Tennis Performance range, premium dress sneakers and Gen-K Collection positioning K-Swiss brand as a leading brand in India for young aspirational class.

It would be available on leading metro cities and key tier-II towns.

First Published: Wed, March 06 2019. 21:10 IST

