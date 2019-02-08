PDP's Irshad Rasool Kar joins National Conference

Irshad Rasool Kar, former district of in Jammu and Kashmir, Friday joined the National Conference in presence of party at his residence here.

NC vice and other senior leaders were also present to welcome Kar into the party.

Kar, son of stalwart late Ghulam Rasool Kar, had unsuccessfully contested the 2014 Assembly elections as an from the Sopore constituency in district after he was denied ticket by the

He joined the in June 2015 but resigned from the party on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)