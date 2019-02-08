Death toll in Istanbul building collapse increases to 11

Turkey's says the number of dead from the collapse of an eight-story apartment building in has increased to 11.

made the announcement late on Thursday after emergency teams, assisted by sniffer dogs, found one more body in the wreckage from Wednesday's collapse in Istanbul's mostly residential district.

Friends and relatives on Friday continued to wait near the wreckage for of their missing loved ones.

So far, 13 people have been pulled out of the wreckage alive.

Officials have not disclosed how many people are unaccounted-for, and it is not clear if rescuers hope to find any more survivors.

