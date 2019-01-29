Pennar Enviro Sets Up Pan India Dealer Network for Water Treatment Plants

/ -- Pennar Enviro Limited, one of the leading players in the field of chemicals, water & and fuel additives, is gearing up for the next phase of growth. As a part of increasing its geographic presence, Pennar Enviro is setting up a pan network to market, sell and service Standard Plants, Waste Plants and

Pennar Enviro, which offers to industries for water treatment, sewage treatment, treatment, recycling and zero liquid discharge, has already appointed 12 dealers in cities such as Hyderabad, Vijaywada, Vishakapatnam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai, Baroda, Gandhidham, and The company intends to add another 20-22 dealers in the near future. The established dealerships have already started to contribute to the top line in the form of new business as well as operation & maintenance (O&M) revenue.

Mr. K M Sunil, Vice President - Corporate Strategy, said, "Pennar Enviro is implementing various growth initiatives and expanding nationwide network is going to be a growth driver for the company. Over the next 2-3 quarter, we will complete the task of appointing dealers and we are hoping that at least 25% of Pennar Enviro's revenue will come from network over 3 years timeframe."



Commenting on business outlook, Mr. said, "Pennar Enviro's rapidly establishing itself as a preferred water management solutions company among SMEs. The company recently won a large single order worth INR 47 crore from a and with that the company's gross order book stands at INR 105 crores."



Pennar Enviro has working installations in industries like power, & gas, textiles, pharmaceuticals, steel, petrochemicals, and infrastructure sectors. Having executable orders for reputed majors in the infrastructure segment, sugar industry, PSUs, CPSUs, etc., the company is in a position to leverage their references and pre-qualifications for better growth trajectory.

About Pennar Enviro Limited:



Pennar Enviro is a 100% subsidiary of Pennar Industries (NSE: PENIND) (BSE: 513228), India's leading value-added engineering products and solutions company. The company offers to industries in the area of Water Treatment, Sewage treatment, Treatment, Recycling and Zero Liquid Discharge. Membrane-based sea water desalination plants is another area of expertise of the company. The company also supplies & For more information, please visit

DISCLAIMER:



This release contains statements that contain "forward looking statements" including, but without limitation, statements relating to the implementation of strategic initiatives, and other statements relating to Pennar's future business developments and economic performance. While these forward looking statements indicate our assessment and future expectations concerning the development of our business, a number of risks, uncertainties and other unknown factors could cause actual developments and results to differ materially from our expectations. These factors include, but are not limited to, general market, macroeconomic, governmental and regulatory trends, movements in currency exchange and interest rates, competitive pressures, technological developments, changes in the financial conditions of third parties dealing with us, legislative developments, and other key factors that could affect our business and financial performance.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)