Ten NE political parties, JD(U) oppose Citizenship Bill

Ten political parties of the northeastern region, including BJP allies and the JD(U), on Tuesday unanimously decided to oppose the citizenship amendment bill, Chief Minister said.

A decision to this effect was taken at a meeting of the political parties convened by and here.

"The meeting was a natural process, considering the opposition of the northeast states to the bill and it is not politically motivated," told reporters here.

"Most political parties in the region were protesting against the bill in their own states and so we decided to come together and discuss measures to protect our people and the region," he added.

Zoramthanga, who was also present at the meeting, said that a resolution was taken to unanimously oppose the bill which was "dangerous and harmful for the people of the northeast."



said that the meeting was "historic" as political parties have unanimously decided to oppose the bill and ensure that it is not passed in the Rajya Sabha.

The ten political partes who participated in the meeting were Mizo (MNF), United Democratic Party (UDP), (AGP), Naga Peoples' Front (NPF), (NPP), National (NDPP), Hill State (HSPDP), Peoples (PDF), Indigenous People Front of (IPFT) and the Khnam.

The JD(U) was represented at the meeting by its north east incharge, NSN Lotha.

