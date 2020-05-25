People celebrate quiet Eid in Goa amid COVID-19 crisis

Muslims in Goa kept the Eid



celebrations simple on Monday and offered namaz at their homes in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All mosques in the coastal state wore a deserted look as the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats earlier issued an advisory urging people to stay indoors to maintain social distancing and follow the lockdown guidelines.

"Earlier, 5,000 to 6,000 people used to pray at the mosque located at Betim near Panaji on the festival, but today there was nobody," said Bashir Shaikh, president of the Association of All Goa Muslim Jamats.

Main markets in Panaji, Margao, Mapusa and Vasco were this time devoid of festive look.

Shaikh said they had urged the community members to pray at home along with their family members.

He also appealed to Muslims to take care of their neighbours and help those in need, to mark the festival.

