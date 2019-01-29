Phase-II of T-Hub to begin operation in 2nd half of 2019: CEO

-
: T-Hub,an initiative by the Telangana government for startups, is expected to complete its phase-II in the second half of this year, said the newly appointed chief executive officer (CEO) of the incubator Ravi Narayan said Tuesday.
Narayan told reporters here that he has a three-pronged strategy forthe next level of development of T-Hub: Access to global markets for funding the entrepreneurs, corporate connect and technology exchange between startups and premier institutions in the city.
Replying to a query, Narayan said a model has been taken up the study on virtual assistance for startups.
The government had said the second phase would be taken upat an investment of Rs 150 crore on built-up area of three- lakh square feet.
T-Hub is a public-private partnership between the government and academic institutes such as IIT-Hyderabad and the International School of Business.
On the appointment of Narayan as the CEO, principal secretary, industries and IT, Telangana, Jayesh Ranjan said as a leader in the global startup ecosystems, entrepreneur and founder of three successful product companies, Ravi brings the acumen and vision needed for growth in the innovation ecosystem.
