Pb govt okays 'Smart Village Campaign' worth Rs 385 cr

The government Tuesday approved a rural development scheme worth Rs 384.40 crore to supplement the ongoing works to build and provide essential amenities.

Named 'Smart Village Campaign', the scheme would be financed with funds from the 14th and works, an said.

The scheme was approved at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Amarinder Singh, he added.

The SVC is aimed at improving the condition of rural areas by supplementing the ongoing government schemes for building infrastructure and providing essential amenities, he said.

Under the scheme, the deputy commissioners shall get proposals from the block development and panchayat officers and other sectoral departments, he said.

Projects worth Rs 25 lakh would be approved by a committee of deputy (Development) while those above Rs 25 lakh would be given sanction by a state-level committee headed by the joint development commissioner, he said.

has a total of 13,276 villages in

