Photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Nepal

-
ALSO READ
Gandhi reimagined by rural traditional artists
Scholars deliberate on Mahatma Gandhi's role in uniting people
Cong protests 'insult' to Mahatma Gandhi on death anniversary
Nepal pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 71st death anniversary
Railway tableau traces Gandhi's journey from Mohan to Mahatma
-
A photo exhibition depicting the life and contributions of Mahatma Gandhi is being organised here as part of the month-long festival of India in Nepal to mark his 150th birth anniversary.
Former President Ram Baran Yadav inaugurated the photo exhibition on Thursday at Nepal Art Council here.
The week-long exhibition is being organised by Embassy of India in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti Darshan Samiti, New Delhi, as part the month-long Festival of India in Nepal coinciding with 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi.
"Gandhi learned eastern and western philosophies while he was in London and he did experiments with non-violent movement as he spent 20 years practicing law in South Africa, where he also fought against apartheid that made him Mahatma Gandhi from Mohandas Karmchand Gandhi," Yadav said.
"Inspired by Geeta and Buddha's teachings, Gandhi ji dedicated his entire life for the cause of truth and non-violence and served humanity, said the first president of Nepal.
"When we remember Gandhi ji , we recall democratic movement of Nepal, which was inspired by Gandhi's Satyagraha, the non-violent method of struggle," he said.
India's ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, former Parliament speaker Daman Nath Dhungana, senior leaders of Nepali Congress Pradip Giri and Sagar Shumsher, who spoke on the occasion, shed light on different aspects of Gandhi's life.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU