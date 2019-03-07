Photo exhibition on Mahatma Gandhi in Nepal

A photo exhibition depicting the life and contributions of is being organised here as part of the month-long festival of in to mark

Former inaugurated the photo exhibition on Thursday at Art Council here.

The week-long exhibition is being organised by in collaboration with Gandhi Smriti Darshan Samiti, New Delhi, as part the month-long Festival of in coinciding with 150th birth anniversary of

"Gandhi learned eastern and western philosophies while he was in and he did experiments with non-violent movement as he spent 20 years practicing law in South Africa, where he also fought against apartheid that made him from Mohandas Karmchand Gandhi," Yadav said.

"Inspired by Geeta and Buddha's teachings, Gandhi ji dedicated his entire life for the cause of truth and non-violence and served humanity, said the of Nepal.

"When we remember Gandhi ji , we recall democratic movement of Nepal, which was inspired by Gandhi's Satyagraha, the non-violent method of struggle," he said.

India's ambassador to Nepal Manjeev Singh Puri, former Parliament Daman Nath Dhungana, senior leaders of and Sagar Shumsher, who spoke on the occasion, shed light on different aspects of Gandhi's life.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)