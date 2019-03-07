Indian man, minor Nepali boy held with Rs 35.44 lakh cash

A 30-year-old Indian man was arrested and a local minor boy apprehended for carrying Rs 35.44 in Nepali currency notes during a routine checking drive in Nepalgunj, the police said on Thursday.

Ravish Pathak, a resident of Rupaidiha in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested Wednesday evening from Pasang Lhamu Highway of Sub-metropolitan city for carrying a total cash of Rs 35.44 lakh, according to the Central Police Room.

Pathak was riding the motorcycle while the 12-year-old boy, a local resident, was riding pillion when they were stopped by the police.

They were unable to disclose the source of such huge amount of the money, which was hidden in a blanket, their pants, their shoes and their shocks, the police said, adding an investigation has begun.

