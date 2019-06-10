Piramal Realty Wins Asia's Best Property Brand at Transform Awards 2019

/ -- Mahalaxmi awarded with Gold Butterfly for the best visual identity



Realty, the arm of the Group, India's leading diversified global conglomerate, was conferred with Asia's best property Brand at Transform Awards 2019. The company won a gold butterfly for the best visual identity from the property, construction and facility management sector for its project 'Piramal Mahalaxmi' at Transform MENA Awards 2019.

Piramal Mahalaxmi along with RUYA, a Dubai-based branding and digital agency, won the award for their exceptional work in showcasing Piramal Mahalaxmi as a unique icon which connotes distinctive quality, status and heritage through all forms of communication. This award honored the whole concept of an emblematic signature which is more like an ownership seal resonating with the overall campaign of 'Own the Address' for the project and makes the customer a part of the legacy, stamping their own mark.

On this achievement Mr. Gaurav Sawhney, President, Sales & Marketing, said, "At Piramal Realty, we aspire to introduce innovative product offerings thereby ensuring superior design, world-class engineering, state-of-the-art technology, quality and safety. We are extremely proud to have won this award for Piramal Mahalaxmi, one of the largest luxury residential projects in South "



Piramal Mahalaxmi is the flagship project in South offering coveted Lifetime views of the 225 acre Mahalaxmi Racecourse, uninterrupted views of the on the horizon, and the expansive Harbour. With over 2 million square feet of development, this project is set to be one of the largest premium residential developments in South Mumbai. Piramal Mahalaxmi offers a range of world-class amenities, such as infinity-edged Swimming Pool, Observatory Deck, Spa, Fitness Centre, Library/Reading Lounge, Resident's Lounge, Podium Garden, Landscaped Outdoor Terraces, Sports Hall, Squash Court, Badminton Court, and Jogging Tracks.

Since its launch in back in 2010, the Transform awards globally recognize best practice in corporate, product and global brand development work, with categories that focus on strategy, execution, content and evaluation. More than that, it is a platform for organizations to tell their stories and to discuss reputational change.

About



Piramal Realty, the arm of Piramal Group, India's leading diversified global conglomerate, is the 2nd largest developer in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) by Sales and amongst top 5 developers in the country by sales. The company is in the process of doubling its area under development to 30 million sq. ft. across the residential and commercial segment.

aims to be the gold standard in design, quality, safety and customer centricity in both residential and commercial Piramal Realty's developments, while being cutting edge and contemporary, focus on embracing a more intuitive definition of luxury, which celebrates nature, greenery, space, light, ventilation, art, culture and community living. The company was recipient of US$434 million funding by and Warburg Pincus, two international equity partners, at the entity-level, one of the largest private equity investments in Indian real estate.

About



is one of India's leading conglomerates with interests in pharmaceuticals, financial services, information management, glass packaging and real estate. It is founded by and has a market value in excess of US$5 billion. Driven by its core values of knowledge, action and care, the group's mission is 'Doing Well and Doing Good.' Piramal Foundation, the philanthropic arm, has initiatives in healthcare, education, water and women empowerment across 19 states of

For more information, please visit: https://piramalmahalaxmi.

