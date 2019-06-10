LG-chaired panel submits report to Centre on Delhi's unauthorised colonies

A committee headed by Baijal for recommending the process for granting ownership and transfer rights to the residents of Delhi's unauthorised colonies submitted its report to Union Housing and Puri on Monday.

The committee was formed by the Centre in March, ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, and was asked to submit its report within 90 days.

"I am delighted to announce that Hon'ble Shri Baijal Ji has handed over the report of the committee to me today in the stipulated time frame of 90 days. We will now proceed for necessary approvals," Puri said in a tweet.

There are over 1,650 unauthorised colonies in the national capital, where the migrant population plays a vital role in deciding the fate of any political party during elections.

