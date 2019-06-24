Players laud Stimac's fitness regime

The daily routine of the national team's members, who assembled here on Monday for a preparatory camp after a break, included regular sessions to improve their fitness so that the focus could straightaway shift to technical aspects now.

The players have assembled for the camp ahead of the four-nation to be held in Ahmedabad from July 7.

play on the opening day, with DPR Korea and being the other two teams.

" (Igor) Stimac and his support staff had drawn up a schedule for every individual It was a kind of an off-season, but we had to deal with it as a kind of pre-season for the camp," defender was quoted as saying in a issued by the Federation.

"I never compromised on my fitness schedule (during the break). In fact, I did more. The awareness levels were higher," the defender noted.

Central defender reckoned that now the players will come back fitter and the can focus on technical aspects.

"The schedule came from the (Luka Radman), who was very categorical. He highlighted what a needed to do when he is away from his club, and the national team set-up," he said.

"Now everyone will come back fitter and the can work on technical aspects, and on the system, on how we want to play," said Jhingan, who captained the team in the past.

He also said that the coach had provided match analysis videos to the players.

Apart from the physical and technical training schedule, we were also provided match analysis videos by the coach. Emphasis was paid on the quintessential mental part. If you are mentally strong, and understand football, its your biggest strength as a player," he added.

Experienced said he has been "working day in day out to stay fitter".

"The camp will be a different one. All are fresh and ready to carry on the momentum of learning the new system, and implement it on the pitch, said Sandhu.

