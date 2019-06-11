Stimac calls out defender Anas from international retirement for Intercontinental Cup camp

Indian head has called defender out of his retirement to be included among 35 probables for next month's in a clear move to address the team's woes in central defence.

In the recent King's Cup match against Curacao in Thailand, the Indian central defence messed up to concede three goals in the space of 18 minutes in the first half to lose the match 1-3, with being the main culprit.

Bheke was drafted in to pair with Sandesh at the heart of the defence after the retirement of Anas, who had partnered with earlier for two years.

The 35 probables will assemble at the Mumbai Arena from June 25 for the preparatory camp.

The 32-year-old Anas, who announced his retirement from international after the AFC Asian Cup in January, said he received a message from Stimac, after which he decided to come out of international retirement.

" Stimac has shown faith in me, and it's my turn to repay him. The coach messaged me to join the upcoming camp. Honestly, I was taken aback. Later Venky bhai ( Venkatesh Shanmugam) shared all details, and I just can't wait to join the camp," Anas, who has played for sides Delhi Dynamos, and Kerala Blasters, said.

"The respect I earned while playing for the is something which has pushed me to challenge myself again," he was quoted as saying by the official website of the Football Federation.

The 35 probables will be pruned down further, most likely to 23, but Anas said he does not care whether he makes it to the final team for the or not.

"At the moment, I am just focussing on the camp, and not thinking about making the cut in the team at all. Whatever comes my way, I'll accept it. I'm equally passionate, and focused like I was a year back. I'm ready to push myself more," he said.

"Every coach has a different philosophy, and see the game differently. We had some great results before, and now all the boys whom I have spoken to have lauded coach Stimac heavily."



In another good news, Ashique Kuruniyan, who made an impact during the Asian Cup but later laid low due to an injury, has recovered and has been named among the probables.

Defenders and Narender Gehlot, and midfielders Mandar and have also been called for the camp.

Stimac had called 35 players for the national camp prior to the King's Cup. Forward and midfielders Komal Thatal, Bikramjit Singh, Dhanpal Ganesh, Redeem Tlang and Nandha Kumar, as well as defender have not been named this time.

will be Stimac's second assignment since taking over as the of the Blue Tigers.

Under Stimac's charge, had finished third in the King's Cup after their first-ever away win over

will be held at the in Ahmedabad from July 7 to 19.

Defending champions India begin their campaign against on July 7. DPR Korea and are the other two teams in the four-nation competition. Every team will play each other once, with the top two advancing to the final.

The Probables:



Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Kamaljit Singh,

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Rahul Bheke, Salam Ranjan Singh, Sandesh Jhingan, Adil Khan, Anas Edathodika, (Jr), Sarthak Golui, Subhasish Bose, Narender Gahlot.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Jackichand Singh, Brandon Fernandes, Anirudh Thapa, Raynier Fernandes, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Vinit Rai, Sahal Abdul, Amarjit Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte, Mandar Rao Desai, Ashique Kuruniyan, Nikhil Poojary,

Forwards: Balwant Singh, Sunil Chhetri, Jobby Justin, Farukh Choudhary, Manvir Singh.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)