Copper futures fall 0.04% on profit-booking

futures traded lower by 0.04 per cent to Rs 415.50 per kg Monday as speculators off-loaded their bets to book profits.

Besides, subdued demand at the domestic spot market further pushed down here.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, for delivery in June contracts shed 15 paisa, or 0.04 per cent, to Rs 415.50 per kg in a business turnover of 22,280 lots.

Analysts attributed the fall in prices to offloading of positions by participants amid muted demand at the domestic spot market.

