Pleasant morning in Delhi, minimum temp settles at 8.2 deg Celsius

Delhiites woke up to a pleasant Thursday morning with the minimum temperature settling at 8.2 degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

Light rains or thunderstorm is forecast for the later part of the day with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 19 degrees

Humidity was recorded at 85 per cent.

The weatherman has forecast generally cloudy sky with the possibility of light rains and strong surface winds on Thursday.

On Wednesday, the minimum temperature was recorded at 5.2 degrees and the maximum temperature was recorded at 20.9 degrees

