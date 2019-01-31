Courteney Cox joins Instagram in a 'Friends' reunion

"Friends" star has joined

The made her foray into the photo and video-sharing on January 29.

As her first post, shared her picture with and "Friends" co-star when the duo appeared on the host's show recently.

"Hello Instagram! I'm here with a little help from my Picture credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros," she captioned the photo.

On the show, had told DeGeneres she felt it was time she join the To her surprise the host had got the set of Central Perk, the fictitious coffeehouse made famous on the long-running sitcom, recreated.

The host-comic also arranged to get the very orange couch on which the beloved characters - Monica, Rachel, Phoebe, Joey, and - used to laze upon.

DeGeneres also got Kudrow on the show, with The Rembrandts crooning the show's hit theme song in the background, which was a "shock" for Cox.

Cox has made three posts till now on

She is following 61 people and has amassed over 533k followers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)