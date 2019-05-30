JUST IN
PM greets Narayanasamy on his birthday

Press Trust of India  |  Puducherry 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Thursday greeted Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on his 72nd birthday.

"Greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.

The chief minister thanked Modi for his wishes.

"I am overwhelmed by the Prime Minister's wishes," he said.

Narayanasamy, along with newly-elected MP V Vaithilingam, left for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Modi as the prime minister for the second consecutive term.

Opposition leader in Puducherry N Rangasamy (AINRC) will also be present at the ceremony. AINRC is one of the constituents of the NDA.

