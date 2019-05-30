PM greets Narayanasamy on his birthday

-
ALSO READ
LS mandate opportunity for country to regain its place in world: Modi
Modi says patrons of terror praying for his exit
Kumbh 2019: PM Modi takes holy dip, offers prayers at Sangam
PM conducts aerial survey of cyclone-ravaged areas in Odisha
PM Modi must answer who removed AgustaWestland from blacklist: Congress
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Thursday greeted Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on his 72nd birthday.
"Greetings to the Chief Minister of Puducherry, Shri @VNarayanasami on his birthday. I pray for his long and healthy life," Modi tweeted.
The chief minister thanked Modi for his wishes.
"I am overwhelmed by the Prime Minister's wishes," he said.
Narayanasamy, along with newly-elected MP V Vaithilingam, left for Delhi to attend the swearing-in of Modi as the prime minister for the second consecutive term.
Opposition leader in Puducherry N Rangasamy (AINRC) will also be present at the ceremony. AINRC is one of the constituents of the NDA.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU