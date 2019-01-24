PM interacts with children, tableaux artists

Modi Thursday urged children to stay connected with nature during his interaction with the winners of the 'Pradhan Rashtriya Bal Puraskar 2019'.

He said that these awards offer an opportunity for recognition of talented children, and serve as inspiration for others like them, a statement from his office said.

He shared some light and informal moments with the children who also requested the

The award winners also shared their inspirational stories with Modi.

The Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awards have been given in two categories: Bal Shakti Puraskar to individuals, and Bal Kalyan Puraskar to institutions/individuals working for children.

A total of 783 applications were received for the Bal Shakti Puraskar this year. The selected 26 awardees for Bal Shakti Puraskar under the category of innovation, scholastic, sports, arts and culture, social service and bravery.

The also finalised the names of two individuals and three institutions for Bal Kalyan Puraskar, the statement said.

In another event at his residence here, the interacted with tableaux artists, "tribal guests", NCC cadets and NSS volunteers.

Congratulating the artists for their participation in the parade and related events, the said the entire country takes inspiration from them.

Modi spoke of the importance of discipline in daily life, and added that discipline is an integral part of NCC. He said, citizens should remain aware of their civic duties at all times.

He also witnessed colourful cultural performances by some of the invitees.

