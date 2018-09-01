PM Modi condoles demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj

Saturday condoled the demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj, noting his contribution to the society.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society," the tweeted.

said the Jain monk's noble teachings will continue to inspire people.

"My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)