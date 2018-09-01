PM Modi condoles demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of Jain religious leader Tarun Maharaj, noting his contribution to the society.

"Deeply pained by the untimely demise of Muni Tarun Sagar Ji Maharaj. We will always remember him for his rich ideals, compassion and contribution to society," the prime minister tweeted.

Modi said the Jain monk's noble teachings will continue to inspire people.

"My thoughts are with the Jain community and his countless disciples," he said.

First Published: Sat, September 01 2018. 10:11 IST

