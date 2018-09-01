Two arrested, hundred liquor cartons seized in UP

Two men were arrested and a hundred cartons of liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized in Shamli district, police said Saturday.
Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari said a truck was intercepted last evening in Jhinjhana Police Station area Friday evening.
The truck was smuggling over one hundred cartons of liquor worth Rs 7 lakh from Haryana to Uttar Pradesh. Parveen Kumar and Vishal from Ambala were arrested, he said.
