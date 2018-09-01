Two arrested, hundred liquor cartons seized in UP

Two men were arrested and a hundred cartons of liquor worth Rs 7 lakh seized in district, police said Saturday.

said a truck was intercepted last evening in Jhinjhana Police Station area Friday evening.

The truck was smuggling over one hundred cartons of liquor worth Rs 7 lakh from to and Vishal from Ambala were arrested, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)