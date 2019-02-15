PM pays tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

paid his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.

The bodies of the slain troopers reached area on Friday evening.

placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)