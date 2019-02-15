PM pays tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

-
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.
The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area on Friday evening.
Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.
