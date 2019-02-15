JUST IN
PM pays tributes to slain CRPF men at Palam airport

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid his last respects to the CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack at the Palam technical area on Friday evening by placing a wreath.

The bodies of the slain troopers reached Delhi's Palam air force area on Friday evening.

Modi placed a wreath on a platform placed before the coffins carrying the mortal remains of the troopers.

First Published: Fri, February 15 2019. 20:51 IST

