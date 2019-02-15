Yemen FM says seated next to Netanyahu in 'error'

Yemen's top said a "protocol error" landed him next to Israeli at a conference in the Polish capital and that his country's stance on the Palestinian issue remained unchanged.

"Protocol errors are the responsibility of the organisers, as is always the case in international conferences," wrote on late Thursday.

Yamani was already seated when took his place earlier the same day at an international conference in focused on security in the Middle East, with a strong emphasis on

The two nodded at each other and exchanged brief smiles as sat down.

During a part of the session closed to the press, Yamani lent Netanyahu his microphone when the Israeli premier's was not working properly.

US Donald Trump's peace envoy hailed the exchange on Twitter, calling it a "lighthearted moment" that could be the sign of "new cooperation" between the Jewish and Arab states.

and have never had diplomatic relations, and Yamani's friendly interaction with Netanyahu drew criticism on

"The stance of and (Abedrabbo Mansour) Hadi on the Palestinian issue and its people and leadership is firm," Yamani insisted.

He said Yemen's attended the conference not to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict "but to mobilise the international community to confront the Iranian expansion in Yemen".

Its participation was also "part of the battle to restore" his internationally-recognised government, which is at war with Iran-backed Huthi rebels, he added.

Netanyahu called the Warsaw meeting as a "historical turning point", saying and Arab states in attendance had stood united against and he hoped that cooperation could extend to other areas.

Top officials of Saudi Arabia, the and -- none of which recognise -- sat down with Netanyahu for dinner Wednesday.

Israel only has diplomatic relations with two Arab states, neighbouring and

