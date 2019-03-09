PM running 'fraudster settlement scheme' for likes of Nirav Modi: Congress

The on Saturday hit out at the government over a media report that PNB scam accused was living in a swanky apartment in and alleged that was running a "fraudster settlement yojana" for such fugitives.

Rahul Gandhi, taking to Twitter, took a swipe at saying that the recent video of in the UK shows an "uncanny similarity" between the two as both "believe they are above the law".

The opposition party also alleged that fugitives had looted Rs 1 lakh crore from Indian banks but not even one of them had been caught during the five years of the

The scathing attack on the government came after a British daily reported that Nirav Modi, wanted in in the Rs 13,500 crore PNB fraud case, has been living openly in a swanky 8-million pound apartment in London's West End and is running a new diamond business just yards away. The daily also released a video of at a street in

"The video of fugitive #NiravModi in shows an uncanny similarity between him & his bhai, PM Modi. Both have looted and are called Modi. Both refuse to answer any questions. Both believe they are above the law. Both will face justice," the tweeted.

The government said Saturday the UK is still considering the request to extradite Nirav Modi and is taking all steps necessary for his extradition.

Facing flak from the Congress after Nirav Modi was spotted in London, the ruling BJP hit back saying he began his fraud in 2011 when the UPA dispensation was in power and that the detected and exposed it.

Targeting the BJP, Congress' said: "Fugitive Nirav Modi has been seen enjoying in London, living in a Rs 75 crore flat and wearing a 10,000 pound jacket,"



"First loot Rs 23,000 crore from banks, then run away from the country without any checks, mock the CBI and the ED, and then make a comfortable home in a Rs 75 crore flat. Modi is there, so it is possible," he claimed.

It seems Modi is running a " company" for the likes of Nirav Modi and his uncle Mehul Choksi, Surjewala alleged.

Senior Congress and former minister P Chidambaram also hit out at the government over the issue.

"When stayed on in the UK, I wrote to the UK that he should be sent back to India. Mrs mocked me for writing letters," he said in a tweet.

"Now Nirav Modi is walking on the streets of London. Will Mrs swoop down, pluck him off the street and bring him back to India?" he said in another tweet.

Congress said it is another instance in which the has proved that "their slogan 'Modi hai toh mumkin hai' (It's possible if there is Modi) is correct for fraudsters".

"The country is now a witness to the ' fraudster settlement yojana'," she said.

"How in 2014, PM Modi had promised the return of Rs 80 lakh crore of black money to India and Rs 15 lakh back in the accounts of every Indian, but instead he has ensured Rs 1 lakh crore honest taxpayers' deposits are now being freely used by these fraudsters to lead a luxurious guilt free life in foreign shores," she told reporters.

Chaturvedi also alleged that Prime Minister Modi had "complete knowledge" of Nirav Modi's dealings.

"Yet, PM Modi stayed silent and turned a blind eye. India will never forget the Rs 26,306 crore PNB scam...and how these fugitives were given 'a free pass to flee India'," the Congress said.

"The poster boy of this scheme, aka Nirav Modi, has been found having fun in London -- a free bird -- wearing an ostrich hide jacket that has an approximate cost of 10,000 pounds and living in a posh London apartment, occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block, with views across London," she said.

Chaturvedi also accused the government of not pressuring the UK over the extradition request for Nirav Modi.

On the saying that it knew that he is in London and that is why it had put in an extradition request, Chaturvedi asked: "What have we been doing since August? Why we have not been building pressure, if talks big about his 'hug diplomacy' initiative and his phenomenal diplomacy which India never saw before 2014."



Nirav Modi, 48, was tracked down to a three-bedroom flat occupying half of a floor of the landmark tower block of luxury apartments, where rent is estimated to be around 17,000 pounds a month, 'The Daily Telegraph' reported.

