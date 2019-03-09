60-yr-old Pakistani national repatriated

A 60-year-old Pakistani national, who mistakenly ventured into Indian territory, was repatriated as a goodwill gesture, a said Saturday.

was apprehended soon after he intruded into this side from across the International Border in Samba district of

He was handed over to Pakistani Rangers at 3.40 pm, the said.

"As a goodwill gesture and maintaining peace and tranquility at the IB, the handed over the Pakistani national to Rangers. He was apprehended yesterday (Friday) when he crossed the International Border in Ramgarh sector of Samba," the said.

The released the Pakistani national "healthy and sound", he said.

"The Pakistani Rangers appreciated the humane approach of the BSF," the spokesman said.

Ashraf, a resident of Boitah-Narowal area of Punjab, was carrying Rs 12,000 in Pakistani currency and was questioned by the BSF officers, sources said.

