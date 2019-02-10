PM slams Naidu, says he has only replicated Centre's schemes

Taking a swipe at Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu, Sunday said he had only replicated the Centre's development programmes instead of his assurance of initiating new schemes for the poor in the state.

Addressing a rally, Modi said Naidu had claimed he was his senior but instead was "a senior in switching sides and ditching his father-in-law, N T Rama Rao, former chief minister. "



Naidu promised the sunrise of but is fixated with the rise of his own son N Lokesh, Modi charged.

The promised the redevelopment of Amaravati but is now engaged in his own development, the Prime Minister alleged.

He said Naidu had not initiated any new programmes for the poor but was only putting his stamp on the NDA government's development schemes.

On providing clean fuel in the country, Modi said while in 60 years, only 12 were given, the NDA government had given 13 in just four years.

