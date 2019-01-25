Ahead of R-Day, PM Modi, South African President hold talks to boost ties

Talks are underway between Prime Minister and to strengthen ties between the two nations and step up cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, security and trade.

"New beginnings to old partnerships. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President of #SouthAfrica @CyrilRamaphosa ahead of delegation level talks.

This is their fourth meeting within a year, highlighting enhanced engagement with South Africa & the African continent," Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.

Deep and shared history President of #SouthAfrica @CyrilRamaphosa is accorded ceremonial welcome by #PresidentKovind & PM @narendramodi and inspects the Guard of Honour @rashtrapatibhvn President Ramaphosa was invited by PM when the leaders met on #G20Summit margins in Argentina pic.twitter.com/kFUH1VjWNF — Raveesh Kumar (@MEAIndia) January 25, 2019

In another tweet, he said, "Fortifying strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi and South African President @CyrilRamaphosa held wide-ranging talks on cooperation in defence & security, trade & investment, skill development, S&T, education and technical cooperation and multilateral forums."

Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for the Parade on Saturday.