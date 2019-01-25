Ahead of R-Day, PM Modi, South African President hold talks to boost ties

-
Talks are underway between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to strengthen ties between the two nations and step up cooperation in a range of areas, including defence, security and trade.
"New beginnings to old partnerships. PM @narendramodi warmly welcomes President of #SouthAfrica @CyrilRamaphosa ahead of delegation level talks.
This is their fourth meeting within a year, highlighting enhanced engagement with South Africa & the African continent," Raveesh Kumar, Spokesperson, Ministry of External Affairs, tweeted.
President Ramaphosa was invited by PM when the leaders met on #G20Summit margins in Argentina
"Fortifying strategic partnership. PM @narendramodi and South African President @CyrilRamaphosa held wide-ranging talks on cooperation in defence & security, trade & investment, skill development, S&T, education and technical cooperation and multilateral forums."
Ramaphosa will be the chief guest for the Republic Day Parade on Saturday.
