PM to address CREDAI's conference

will address a conference organised by the youth wing of realtors' apex body on February 13-14 in the national capital.

M Venkaiah Naidu, and Housing and are also scheduled to address the event.

" is set to address over 3,000 young developers at YouthCon on February 13-14 at the in New Delhi," said in a statement.

The two-day summit is expected to be the most comprehensive spectacle that the industry has ever witnessed, it added.

"CREDAI's initiatives towards the development of the Indian real estate knows no bounds and aims to create an extremely conducive environment to spearhead the growth of the Indian economy," Jaxay Shah, at CREDAI, said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)