PM Modi to speak on farm laws' 'benefits' in address to MP farmers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will will speak about the "beneficial provisions" of the new farm laws during his virtual address to the farmers of Madhya Pradesh on Friday as part of a state-level programme, a senior official said.
Thousands of farmers have been camping at several Delhi border points for the last 22 days to press for repeal of the Centre's new farm laws.
An official of the Madhya Pradesh Public Relations Department on Thursday said the PM would address the farmers in the state around 2 pm.
The MP government has organised a state-level 'Kisan Kalyan' event in Raisen district, wherein Chief Minister Shivraj Singh will transfer the relief amount of Rs 1,600 crore into the bank accounts of nearly 35.50 lakh farmers for the damaged kharif crops, the official said.
Nearly 20,000 farmers will take part in the state- level programme in Raisen, he added.
"After the chief minister's speech, PM Modi will address the farmers of the state around 2 pm through video- conference and explain to them in detail the beneficial provisions of the new agricultural laws," he said.
Meanwhile, the chief minister on Thursday reviewed the preparations for the four-tier Kisan Kalyan programme and directed the collectors of all districts to make necessary arrangements for the event and ensure that information about it reaches the cultivators.
Similar events will also be organised at district, block and panchayat levels in the state, the official added.
The chief minister directed the authorities to ensure that COVID-19 protocols, including social distancing and wearing of masks, are followed, he said.
