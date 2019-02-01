JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

SC dismisses AIIMS appeal against U'khand HC, imposes cost

NATO 'fully' supports US withdrawal from missile treaty
Business Standard

PM to visit West Bengal on Saturday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways.

He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line, a statement from his office said.

The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the railway electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections.

The electrification of this section will enable ease of transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to North and Northeast India in a seamless manner, the statement said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, February 01 2019. 20:05 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements