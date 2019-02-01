PM to visit West Bengal on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit West Bengal's Durgapur on Saturday to launch a nearly 300-km-long electrified section of the railways.
He will also inaugurate a 20-km-long Hijli-Narayangarh third line, a statement from his office said.
The prime minister will dedicate to the nation the railway electrification of the 294-km-long Andal-Sainthia-Pakur-Malda and the Khana-Sainthia sections.
The electrification of this section will enable ease of transportation of coal, stone chips and ballast to North and Northeast India in a seamless manner, the statement said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
