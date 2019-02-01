Meghalaya paper leak: police seek cyber expert's help

The Police is taking the help of a cyber expert to examine the alleged leakage of the Teachers' Eligibility (MTET) question papers hours before the on Thursday.

Photos of the question paper flooded the since early morning, though the examinations were held as scheduled.

The leakage was reported in the region and an FIR was lodged in this regard in station in West district.

Candidates aspire to become teachers in lower and upper primary schools of the state appeared for the MTET.

of Police Dr MGR Kumar admitted that the matter was serious.

"We have already roped in a cyber expert on the matter and we should be able to get down to the bottom of this soon," he said.

Minister said the government is examining the matter and the police were trying to get to the bottom of it.

"We are yet to decide if it demands inquiry by other agencies besides the police. By Monday, we will be in a position to decide on the matter," Rymbui told

MLA Dr demanded a CBI inquiry into the question paper leakage.

"To ensure transparency, there should be a CBI inquiry in the entire procedure who sets the questions, where the was done and under whose custody the printed questions are kept," said Aman who represents Rajabala constituency of West district.

