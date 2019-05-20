JUST IN
You are here: Home » PTI Stories » National » News

Naidu, Mamata discuss formation of non-BJP govt in case of
Business Standard

PM urges IFS trainees to be at forefront of tech adoption

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Monday urged young foreign service officers to adopt latest technology willingly.

In an interaction with officer trainees of the 2018 batch of Indian Foreign Service, he also discussed India's rising stature in the 21st century and other aspects of foreign policy.

"Also urged young officers to be at the forefront of adapting to new technologies," the PM tweeted.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 22:51 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements