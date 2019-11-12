Pneumonia major infant killer, Bengal committed to fighting

Noting that pneumonia is one of the major killers of infants, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday said her government is committed to combating diseases that affect the children.

"Today is World Pneumonia Day. Pneumonia is one of the leading infectious killers of children under the age of 5. Our government in #Bangla is fully committed to combating pneumonia and other common, yet often deadly, childhood diseases," she tweeted.

World Pneumonia Day is observed on this day across the world to make people aware of the disease, its symptoms, causes, and treatment.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)