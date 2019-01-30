Police issues notice to BJP leaders in a BJD councillor murder

The Odisha Police has asked two BJP leaders to appear before it in connection with the killing of a BJD councillor in Ganjam district in 2017, a police officer said Wednesday
The Ganjam Police has issued notices to BJP spokesman Golak Mohapatra and party's general secretary Bhrugu Buxipatra in a murder case of 2017. While Mohapatra has been told to appear at Chhatrapur police station on February 7, Buxipatra's date is on February 9.
"Its a part of the investigation of the case. The notices issued to them are for allegedly harbouring the criminals involved in the murder case," said Sub-Divisional Police Officer, Chhatrapur, Ramesh Chandra Sethi.
BJD councillor in Chhatrapur NAC Laxmidutta Pradhan was killed by group on youths on September 17, 2017. The police in October 2017 had questioned BJP leader Golak Mohapatra in this connection.
As many as 18 people, including BJPs Ganjam district unit secretary Krushna Chandra Nayak and Laxmipur panchayat samiti member N Duryodhan Reddy were arrested by the police in this case.
Reddy and Nayak, stated to be the mastermind in the murder of BJD leader, were arrested by police from Uttarakhand on October 28, 2017.
Mohapatra and Buxipatra had allegedly made arrangement for the accused person to take shelter in Uttarakhand, police said.
Nayak contested the last state Assembly election from Chhatrapur seat on CPI ticket, had joined the BJP before the murder of BJD youth wing leader.
Meanwhile, both Mohapatra and Buxipatra alleged that police notices against them were indication of the BJD government's vindictive attitude ahead of the state Assembly and general election.
Mohapatra said that "he has not received the notice yet."
The notices in name of Mohapatra and Buxipatra were issued on January 28, police said.
Buxipatra said: "I am surprised that my name has cropped up in the case. ... I will cooperate with the police in connection with the case.
