Death toll hits 31 after migrant boats sink off Djibouti

The death toll from the sinking of two migrant boats off the coast of has risen to 31, the UN migration agency said on Wednesday, with scores still feared missing.

Two vessels carrying migrants departed from Godaria on the Horn of nation's northeast coast on Tuesday morning, but sank in heavy seas 30 minutes into the journey, according to the (IOM).

The IOM's of mission in Lalini Veerassamy told AFP the death toll had hit 31 on Wednesday.

"This tragic event demonstrates the risks that vulnerable migrants face as they innocently search for better lives," she said in a statement issued by IOM.

Sixteen people were recovered alive following the sinking, with one survivor telling Djiboutian authorities there were 130 people on his boat.

The number of passengers on the second vessel remains unclear, as do the nationalities of those onboard.

Located across the from and next to volatile and Ethiopia, has in recent years become a transit point for migrants heading to find work on the

The region of Obock, from where the boat set off for Yemen, is unusual in that it sees people passing in both directions -- boatloads of Yemeni refugees fleeing war cross vessels carrying African migrants seeking better opportunities.

In 2017, 100,000 migrants arrived in Yemen, with many aiming to head north to find work in Arabia and its neighbours.

"The number of new arrivals arriving in has been continuously increasing since 2012, despite the deepened insecurity and violence following the war that erupted in March 2015," the IOM said in its 2018-2020 regional migration response plan.

"Arrivals peaked in 2016, when over 117,000 arrived in Yemen," it added.

This migration continues despite facing one of the world's worst humanitarian crises.

UN officials say 80 per cent of the population -- 24 million people -- are in need of aid and nearly 10 million are just one step away from famine.

IOM said that most of the journey migrants take to Yemen is by foot, walking across the scorching desert regions of eastern Ethiopia, Djibouti and

Once they arrive in Yemen they face torture, blackmail, sexual abuse or forced labour.

In 2017, some 2,900 people, mostly Somalis and Ethiopians, fled the dire conditions they had found in Yemen back to Djibouti.

The sea crossing itself has repeatedly proven perilous.

Last year, at least 30 migrants from and believed to be headed for Djibouti drowned when their boat capsized off Yemen amid reports of gunfire being used against those on board.

In August 2017, dozens of migrants from Somalia and died after human traffickers forced them off two Yemen-bound boats and into the sea.

