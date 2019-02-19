Police kill man who injured two in Marseille knife attack

-
ALSO READ
One killed, two injured in knife attack near Paris: police
French police kill Strasbourg Christmas market gunman
French jihadist in court over deadly Brussels Jewish museum attack
France to try 14 people over Jan 2015 Paris attacks: judicial source
Police to charge Strasbourg gunman's 'accomplice'
-
French police on Tuesday killed a man who wounded two pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern city of Marseille, officials said.
A third person suffered leg wounds from bullet fragments, police said. The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the centre of the port city, the second largest in France.
Police said they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.
The reason for the attack was not immediately known.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU