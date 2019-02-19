JUST IN
Police kill man who injured two in Marseille knife attack

AFP  |  Marseille 

French police on Tuesday killed a man who wounded two pedestrians in a knife attack in the southern city of Marseille, officials said.

A third person suffered leg wounds from bullet fragments, police said. The knife attack occurred in the afternoon on a busy street in the centre of the port city, the second largest in France.

Police said they opened fire on the assailant when he threatened them with a weapon.

The reason for the attack was not immediately known.

First Published: Tue, February 19 2019. 23:35 IST

