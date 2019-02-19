Mining crisis won't be resolved till Parrikar resigns: Cong

The Congress Tuesday demanded the resignation of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar for failing to break the deadlock in the mining sector.
State Congress chief Girish Chodankar said a solution to the crisis would emerge only after Parrikar quits.
He was reacting to a statement by the chief minister at a state cabinet meeting that the BJP-led state government itself will have to work out a solution to the mining crisis as the Centre had failed to help.
"The solution will come only when Parrikar who is also Mines Minister quits as CM," the Congress leader said.
"It was Parrikar who proudly claimed in 2012 to have closed down the mining in Goa and since then he is talking about restarting mining without any results," Chodankar said.
"Today, the people of Goa are convinced beyond doubt that BJP leaders lied to those dependent on mining over the last one year about the crisis they themselves created, and failed to persuade the Central government to find solutions," he added.
The mining industry in Goa has come to a standstill after the Supreme Court last year quashed 88 mining leases.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU