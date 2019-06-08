Police launches probe into attempt to kidnap businessman

The police Saturday launched an investigation to nab the miscreants who allegedly kidnapped a from Nayapalli area here, but had to leave him as their vehicle met with an accident, a said.

A Sibsunder Das lodged a complaint at station stating that unidentified miscreants took him away at the gun point when he was sleeping in his car outside his house in IRC Village after a quarrel with his wife on Friday night.

The kidnappers had come in another vehicle and took him along with them, he said.

"While the two vehicles were heading towards Cuttack, the man who was driving my vehicle hit another car. Soon after the collision, the four criminals fled from the scene, leaving me behind," the said in his complaint.

The people who were kidnapping Das fled away after the road accident, said DCP Anup Sahoo, adding that a mouser, a country-made gun, a live bullet and two were recovered from the abandoned car.

