Policeman dies at training centre

A 52-year-old police personnel has died at a training centre in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Suresh Kaushik, was taken to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Tuesday night. Kaushik died during treatment at the hospital, the police said.

Kaushik was undergoing training as an of police at the training centre in Wazirabad since April 1, the police added.

