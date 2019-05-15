JUST IN
Policeman dies at training centre

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

A 52-year-old Delhi police personnel has died at a training centre in Delhi, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased, Suresh Kaushik, was taken to a hospital after he complained of uneasiness on Tuesday night. Kaushik died during treatment at the hospital, the police said.

Kaushik was undergoing training as an assistant sub-inspector of police at the training centre in Wazirabad since April 1, the police added.

First Published: Wed, May 15 2019. 11:15 IST

