Maha: 3 women on morning walk crushed to death by vehicle

Three women were killed when an unidentified vehicle knocked them down while they were on a morning walk in Maharashtra's district on Wednesday, police said.

The vehicle sped away after crushing the women to death near Udapur village in Junnar tehsil on Ahmednagar- Kalyan Highway, an at station said.

"It seems the incident took place between 5.30 am and 6 am when an unidentified vehicle hit the women while they were on a morning walk. All the three women died on the spot," he said.

The deceased were identified as Meerabai Dhamale (60), (65) and Changunabai Gaykar (70), all residents of Dhamalemala area in Otur town, he said.

A case was registered and a search was on for the vehicle and its driver, he added.

