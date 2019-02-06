Politics of Congress and BJP driven by Hindutva: Mehbooba Mufti

Wednesday said it was difficult to differentiate between the and the BJP as the of both parties was driven by

"The (Uttar Pradesh) withdrew cases against accused in Muzaffarabad riots. The government slapped PSA (NSA) against three accused of cow slaughter. From UP to MP, political lines are getting blurred and it is difficult to differentiate between the and the BJP. drives the real in modern India," Mehbooba said in a tweet.

She was commenting on the decision of the government in to invoke National Security Act against three persons accused in a cow slaughter case and the BJP government in recommending withdrawal of 38 criminal cases against 100 accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots of 2013.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)