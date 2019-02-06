Married couple, woman held with 378 gm heroin in Shimla

Three persons, including two women, were arrested and 378 grams of were seized from their possession here, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, the police arrested a married couple and a woman and seized 378 grams of the contraband substance and Rs 30,900 in cash from a settlement in the Downdale area here on Tuesday evening, Shimla of Police (DySP) Pramod Shukla said.

The accused couple -- Pooja and Dharmu -- belonged to Punjab's district while the other woman, Seema, was from the Downdale area here, he added.

A case was registered against the three accused under the Narcotic and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and further investigation was on, Shukla said.

