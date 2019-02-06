JUST IN
Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International match between India Women and New Zealand ...

Press Trust of India  |  Wellington 

Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International match between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Women Innings:

Suzie Bates


c Taniya b Radha

7

Sophie Devine

c Deepti b Arundhati

62

Caitlin Gurrey

b Poonam

15

Amy Satterthwaite c Rodrigues b Deepti

33

Katey Martin

not out

27

Frances Mackay

not out

10

Extras: (LB-1 W-4)

5

Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)

159

Fall of Wickets: 1/11, 2/47, 3/116, 4/121

Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-38-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-1, Anuja Patil 4-0-33-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1.

India Women Innings:

Priya Punia

c Kasperek b Satterthwaite

4

Smriti Mandhana

c Rowe b Amelia Kerr

58

Jemimah Rodrigues c Martin b Tahuhu

39

Dayalan Hemalatha

c Kerr b Tahuhu

3

Harmanpreet Kaur st Martin b Kerr

17

Anuja Patil

c Kerr b Tahuhu

0

Arundhati Reddy

lbw b Mair

2

Deepti Sharma c Satterthwaite b Devine

5

Taniya Bhatia

c & b Kasperek

1

Radha Yadav

st Martin b Kasperek

3

Poonam Yadav

not out

0

Extras: (LB-1 W-3)

4

Total: (All out in 19.1 overs)

136

Fall of Wickets: 1/4, 2/102, 3/103, 4/111, 5/111, 6/117, 7/129, 8/132, 9/136

Bowling: Frances Mackay 0.3-0-4-0, Amy Satterthwaite 1.3-0-3-1, Lea Tahuhu 4-1-20-3, Leigh Kasperek 3-0-25-2, Rosemary Mair 3-0-31-1, Sophie Devine 3.1-0-24-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-2.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 15:05 IST

