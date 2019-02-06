-
Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International match between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Wednesday.
New Zealand Women Innings:
Suzie Bates
c Taniya b Radha
7
Sophie Devine
c Deepti b Arundhati
62
Caitlin Gurrey
b Poonam
15
Amy Satterthwaite c Rodrigues b Deepti
33
Katey Martin
not out
27
Frances Mackay
not out
10
Extras: (LB-1 W-4)
5
Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)
159
Fall of Wickets: 1/11, 2/47, 3/116, 4/121
Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-38-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-1, Anuja Patil 4-0-33-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1.
India Women Innings:
Priya Punia
c Kasperek b Satterthwaite
4
Smriti Mandhana
c Rowe b Amelia Kerr
58
Jemimah Rodrigues c Martin b Tahuhu
39
Dayalan Hemalatha
c Kerr b Tahuhu
3
Harmanpreet Kaur st Martin b Kerr
17
Anuja Patil
c Kerr b Tahuhu
0
Arundhati Reddy
lbw b Mair
2
Deepti Sharma c Satterthwaite b Devine
5
Taniya Bhatia
c & b Kasperek
1
Radha Yadav
st Martin b Kasperek
3
Poonam Yadav
not out
0
Extras: (LB-1 W-3)
4
Total: (All out in 19.1 overs)
136
Fall of Wickets: 1/4, 2/102, 3/103, 4/111, 5/111, 6/117, 7/129, 8/132, 9/136
Bowling: Frances Mackay 0.3-0-4-0, Amy Satterthwaite 1.3-0-3-1, Lea Tahuhu 4-1-20-3, Leigh Kasperek 3-0-25-2, Rosemary Mair 3-0-31-1, Sophie Devine 3.1-0-24-1, Amelia Kerr 4-0-28-2.
