Scoreboard of the first Twenty20 International match between India Women and New Zealand Women here on Wednesday.

New Zealand Women Innings:



Suzie Bates



c Taniya b Radhac Deepti b Arundhati62Caitlin Gurreyb Poonam15c Rodrigues b Deepti33Katey Martinnot out27not out10Extras: (LB-1 W-4)Total: (For 4 wickets in 20 overs)159Fall of Wickets: 1/11, 2/47, 3/116, 4/121Bowling: Arundhati Reddy 4-0-38-1, Radha Yadav 4-0-38-1, Deepti Sharma 4-0-19-1, Anuja Patil 4-0-33-0, Poonam Yadav 4-0-30-1.

India Women Innings:



Priya Punia



c Kasperek b Satterthwaite



4



Smriti Mandhana



c Rowe b



58



Jemimah Rodrigues c Martin b Tahuhu



39



Dayalan Hemalatha



c Kerr b Tahuhu



3



Harmanpreet Kaur st Martin b Kerr



17



Anuja Patil



c Kerr b Tahuhu



0



Arundhati Reddy



lbw b Mair



2



Deepti Sharma c Satterthwaite b Devine



5



Taniya Bhatia



c & b Kasperek



1



Radha Yadav



st Martin b Kasperek



3



Poonam Yadav



not out



0



Extras: (LB-1 W-3)



4



Total: (All out in 19.1 overs)



136



Fall of Wickets: 1/4, 2/102, 3/103, 4/111, 5/111, 6/117, 7/129, 8/132, 9/136



Bowling: 0.3-0-4-0, 1.3-0-3-1, 4-1-20-3, 3-0-25-2, 3-0-31-1, 3.1-0-24-1, 4-0-28-2.

