Polluted water in Mantralaya making staff ill, says Munde

NCP Friday claimed several government officials had fallen ill after drinking polluted water in Mantralaya, the state secretariat.

Munde, the of opposition in the Legislative Council, raised the issue in the House and called for a thorough probe.

"Several officials and staff working in Mantralaya suffered and some had loose motion. This is happening because they consumed polluted water at Mantralaya. It is a serious matter and must be probed thoroughly," said.

Chandrakant Patil, who is also of the House, said, "We have received complaints and have also sealed water outlets from where the officials consumed water."



" supplies water to Mantralaya. The tanks and filters are checked and cleaned from time to time. Polluted water was found only in one corner of Mantralaya. We will take appropriate action against those responsible," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)