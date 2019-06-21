Suicide blast at Shiite mosque in Baghdad kills two: Police sources

A suicide explosion at a Shiite mosque in eastern killed two civilians and wounded nine people on Friday, two officers told AFP.

The blast hit the in Baladiyat, near the massive and densely-populated district of

"At least one attacker wearing a belt of explosives tried to enter the building but was stopped by the guards, and detonated himself outside," one told AFP.

"Two civilians were killed and nine people were wounded," the source said. The second confirmed the details and toll for the attack.

At the scene, security forces quickly deployed to cordon off the site, an at the mosque said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility.

has witnessed a rare period of relative calm in recent months after decades of back-to-back conflict, including years of sectarian violence that regularly saw dozens killed in explosions in

In 2017, declared victory against the Islamic State jihadist group, which had also carried out mass attacks against civilians in the capital.

The improved security situation has led officials to dismantle the concrete blast walls, barbed wire and checkpoints that had become ubiquitous in

But occasional hit-and-run attacks have continued.

Last month, at least eight people were killed and 15 wounded in a suicide bombing at a market in eastern Baghdad.

In November, explosions in several Shiite-majority districts killed six people, most of them civilians.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)