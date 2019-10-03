JUST IN
Jaishankar discussed bilateral ties, Kashmir in meet with US' Mike Pompeo

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the US State Department on Monday

Press Trust of India  |  Washington 

Washington: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, walks out with Indian counterpart Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, left, at the US State Department in Washington, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019. AP/PTI
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in his meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar discussed a range of issues including growing strategic bilateral ties, developments in Kashmir and global issues of concern, the State Department said Wednesday.

Jaishankar and Pompeo met at the Foggy Bottom headquarters of the State Department on Monday.

A readout of the meeting by the State Department was issued two days later.

The two leaders "discussed a range of issues, including the growing US-India strategic relationship, developments in Kashmir, and global issues of concern", the State Department said.

"They also discussed plans to advance our complementary visions of a free and open Indo-Pacific region following the successful Quadrilateral Consultations on the margins of the UN General Assembly last week, said a readout of their meeting.
First Published: Thu, October 03 2019. 03:25 IST

