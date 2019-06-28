Posters supporting MLA Vijayvargiya taken down in Indore

Indore Municipal Corporation Friday pulled down posters praising BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya, currently in jail on the charge of assaulting a civic official with a cricket bat.

The "salute Akashji" posters had sprung up in several parts of Indore, including MG Road, RNT Road and Rajwada, an official said.

He said posters put up without requisite permissions are routinely taken down.

Akash, son of BJP general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, assaulted municipal official Dhirendra Singh Bais (46) with a cricket bat on Wednesday while opposing demolition of a dilapidated house here.

He was arrested and a magistrate's court sent him to judicial custody till July 11.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)