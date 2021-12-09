Power minister approves new inter-state projects worth Rs 15,893 cr

-
Union power minister R K Singh has approved 23 new inter-state transmission system projects worth Rs 15,893 crore.
The new inter-state transmission system (ISTS) projects comprise 13 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 14,766 crore to be developed under Tariff Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) and 10 projects with an estimated cost of Rs 1,127 crore to be developed under Regulated Tariff Mechanism (RTM), a power ministry statement said.
It further said that the Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy has approved new 23 ISTS projects "with an estimated cost of Rs 15,893 crore".
The new transmission projects would inter-alia facilitate evacuation system for 14 GW of renewable projects in Rajasthan, 4.5 GW of RE projects in Gujarat, 1 GW Neemuch Solar Park, Madhya Pradesh and feeding areas near Akhnoor and Jammu region by establishing Siot Substation in Jammu.
These projects were approved after examining the recommendations of the National Committee on Transmission and in accordance with the National Tariff Policy 2016, notified by the central government, which provides that ISTS project is developed through TBCB, except for certain category projects, which are strategic, technical-upgradation or time-bound in nature, it stated.
The above transmission network expansion would augment seamless transfer of power from power surplus regions to power deficit regions and thus optimising the use of generation resources as well as meeting the demands of end consumers without any transmission constraints. It would assist growth of renewable energy based capacity, it stated.
