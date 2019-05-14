Powerful quake hits Papua New Guinea, tsunami alert issued

A powerful earthquake stuck on Tuesday evening, triggering a alert for the country and for the nearby

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake measured magnitude 7.5 and was located 45 kilometers northeast of

It was centered at a relatively shallow depth of 10 kilometers, it said.

Shallow tend to cause more damage on the Earth's surface, but the USGS estimated that damage and injuries would be low because of the sparse population. is located on the eastern half of the island of New Guinea, to the east of

It sits on the Pacific's "Ring of Fire," the arc of seismic faults around the where most of the world's and volcanic activity occur.

A magnitude 7.5 earthquake in February 2018 in the nation's central region killed at least 125 people and forced another 35,000 from their homes.

That quake hit areas that are remote and undeveloped, and assessments about the scale of the damage and injuries were slow to filter out.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)