Prabhat Singh appointed DG in NHRC

has been appointed as (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission, a order issued Thursday said.

Singh is at present Special Director, (CRPF).

He has been appointed to the post for a period up to April 30, 2020, the date of his superannuation, it said.

In another order, the said S N has been appointed of (NDRF).

Pradhan, a 1988 of cadre, is in the

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)