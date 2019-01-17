Prabhat Singh appointed DG in NHRC

JUST IN
Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Senior IPS officer Prabhat Singh has been appointed as Director General (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission, a Personnel Ministry order issued Thursday said.

Singh is at present Special Director, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).

He has been appointed to the post for a period up to April 30, 2020, the date of his superannuation, it said.

In another order, the Personnel Ministry said S N Pradhan has been appointed Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).

Pradhan, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

First Published: Thu, January 17 2019. 21:20 IST

