Prabhat Singh appointed DG in NHRC

Senior IPS officer Prabhat Singh has been appointed as Director General (Investigation) in the National Human Rights Commission, a Personnel Ministry order issued Thursday said.
Singh is at present Special Director, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF).
He has been appointed to the post for a period up to April 30, 2020, the date of his superannuation, it said.
In another order, the Personnel Ministry said S N Pradhan has been appointed Director General of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF).
Pradhan, a 1988 batch IPS officer of Jharkhand cadre, is Joint Secretary in the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU